Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
October 3, 2015 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Rosario has now scored in five consecutive games and has crossed the plate in seven of eight games. Rosario is hitting .321 in home games this season.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. He has reached base in 50 of his last 51 games and he has multiple hits in four of his last seven games. Mauer is hitting .338 with three doubles and one homer in 17 games against the Royals this season.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in what likely was his last outing of the 2015 season. Santana took the loss, his first since Aug. 19, but is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA in seven starts since (all quality starts). His 110 pitches on Friday were the second most he has thrown all season.

CF Aaron Hicks went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in the second inning. His hit snapped an 0-for-12 streak at the plate. In 48 games at Target Field this season, Hicks is hitting .306 with 23 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
