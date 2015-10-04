DH Miguel Sano went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks. He has reached base three times in 17 of his 72 career games. In 39 games at home, Sano is batting .320 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs.

LHP Tommy Milone did not figure into the decision on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. It was his 10th quality start of the season. Milone allowed one run or fewer in three of his final four starts at home this season and went 2-0 with a 3.30 ERA in five starts against Kansas City this season.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Before his single, he was mired in a 1-for-25 slump and his average has tumbled to .236.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will get the start in Sunday’s season finale. Nolasco, who is 5-1 with a 5.97 ERA, has not started a game since May 31 after missing nearly four months because of an ankle injury. Nolasco allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in two innings of relief on Sept. 30 in his first game since the injury.