RHP Kyle Gibson had an uneven performance in his season debut against the Orioles. He allowed four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and five walks on 105 pitches over five innings. The walks proved especially costly because they led to a pair of runs. “It wasn’t like he was misfiring by a lot,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Just missed a lot of pitches, trying to get that two-seamer in on the right handers and it was kind of riding inside. They did a good job of laying off some tough off-speed pitches too.”

CF Byron Buxton, who has been one of the Twins top prospects, had a pair of doubles and scored a run Wednesday against the Orioles. Buxton also showed flashes of speed that allows him to cover so much ground in the outfield. It was an encouraging early season performance.

1B Joe Mauer got his 756th career RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third inning Wednesday against Baltimore. He is now two RBIs away from tying Gary Gaetti for seventh all-time on Minnesota’s RBI list. Mauer did go 0-3, snapping an 11-game hitting streak against the Orioles.

3B Trevor Plouffe continues to be one of the Twins’ most effective hitters. He got his first home run of the season off Orioles’ right-handed reliever Mychal Givens. Plouffe is just one of three Twins’ third baseman to hit 20-plus home runs in multiple seasons (2012 and 2015). However, his focus is helping the team improve after the 0-2 start to the season. “To be honest with you, the group of guys in here, 0-2, we don’t press,” he said. “We know we’re a very good team. It’s unfortunate it’s 0-2 right now but we’ll be around tomorrow.”

RHP Ricky Nolasco was available out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Orioles after having his first start held back to Sunday against the Royals. Minnesota manager Paul Molitor also set the rotation for the upcoming weekend series against Kansas City. RHP Ervin Santana will start the opener Friday. LHP Tommy Milone will take the mound the following day with Nolasco throwing the finale. RHP Kyle Gibson is on schedule to start the home opener Monday against the White Sox.