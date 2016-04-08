SS Eduardo Escobar finished 2015 on a roll, batting .286 over the final 56 games. He is still going well at the start of 2016, finishing the Orioles series 5-for-12 overall. He banged out four doubles.

RHP Trevor May entered after RHP Phil Hughes got pulled -- and following a 21-minute rain delay -- with two on and no outs in the seventh with Minnesota leading Baltimore 2-1. He threw a wild pitch on his second pitch, letting the Orioles tie the game. That frustrated May, who pitched well in the series. “After the first (pitch), I realized it was slick, and my foot slipped a little bit,” he said. “I thought I fixed it without throwing a pitch. But that’s up to me. If I‘m slipping, I have to say something. Unfortunately, I paid for it.”

CF Byron Buxton is one of the young players the Twins are hoping for big things from this year. He helped on offense and defense in Thursday, driving in one run with a groundout and robbing Jonathan Schoop of a home run with a leaping catch at the fence in the fifth inning.

1B Joe Mauer was moved down to third in the batting order after hitting second in the first two games, and manager Paul Molitor’s move worked nicely. Mauer got his 1,700th career hit with a first-inning homer and went 2-for-4 overall. He now has 757 RBIs and needs one more to tie Gary Gaetti for seventh in franchise history.

RHP Phil Hughes has talked about wanting to improve over last year, and even though he was the losing pitcher Thursday as Minnesota fell 4-2 in Baltimore, he pitched well. Hughes gave up three runs on six hits in six-plus innings. Molitor pulled him in the seventh with a 2-1 lead but runners on first and third with no outs -- and both of them scored. “Leaving with a chance for their go-ahead run on base is not a good feeling, especially with nobody out,” Hughes said.