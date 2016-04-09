DH Byung Ho Park hit his first big league home run in the eighth. He hit 105 home runs the past two years in Korea and signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Twins in the offseason.

LHP Tommy Milone, who went 2-0 in five starts against the Royals last year, will start Saturday against the defending world champions. Milone is 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 career starts against the Royals. ”

2B Brian Dozier, who went 0-for-11 in the series against the Orioles, led off Friday’s game with a single.

LF Eddie Rosario, who struck out six times in 12 at-bats and had two hits in the three games against the Orioles, was held out of the lineup Friday. “Rosie had a really good spring,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Like a lot of our guys he’s been an aggressive hitter, but he’s been a little bit over the top. It’s hard to kind of corral him because we know he can hit bad balls as well as good pitches, too, but he’s been forcing it a little bit more than normal as far as trying to find a way to get going and to try to help our club. With that being said, he’ll be down today and back in there tomorrow, and he’s back in there and still hitting second.” Rosario was used as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and wound up striking out to end the game with a runner on second base.

LF Danny Santana, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the final game against the Orioles, started again. “I kind of like the spark that Danny (Santana) gave us yesterday in a couple of at-bats,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We talked about it and we’re trying to find places to get him an opportunity to play and contribute and his versatility enables me to not have to isolate any one person as far as who to remove from the lineup.” Santana, however, went 0-for-5, striking out twice.

1B Joe Mauer drew three walks and scored a run. He walked in the sixth after being behind in the count 0-and-2 and wound up scoring to tie the score at two. Mauer is hitting .308 with a .444 on-base percentage.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed two runs on six hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two. He threw 61 strikes in 102 pitches. “It was a good game,” Santana said. “We battled. It’s not going our way right now, but we’ll just have to come tomorrow and erase what happened today and just play better tomorrow.”