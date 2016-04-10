OF Miguel Sano, who started the first four games, was not in the lineup Saturday but entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh. He is 2-for-15 with no extra-base hits and struck out eight times. “He’ll adjust,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “He’s been pretty good with his ability to stay within some sort of zone. He’s got a good idea of what it is to adjust to what he’s looking for, and what a guy has to offer.”

CF Bryan Buxton, who has struck out 10 times in his first 14 at-bats, also was held out of the lineup on Saturday but entered the game when Santana was injured. “Just looking for some people to step up and kind of get this ship rolling a little bit more positive direction,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

OF Danny Santana injured his right hamstring in the sixth inning and left the game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the 7-0 loss to the Royals on Saturday night. ”We are optimistic he didn‘’t rupture it, but obviously it was a fairly significant tug on that hamstring,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.”“He was in a lot of pain, so that’s not a good sign. So we’re going to have to take some time to get that thing right.”

LHP Glen Perkins struck out Mike Moustakas in the eighth inning on Saturday for his 500th career strikeout in his 400th appearance. It was Perkins’ first outing of the season after not appearing in the first four games.