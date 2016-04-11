1B Byung Ho Park struck out four times, including with the bases loaded to end the ninth. Park has struck out 11 times in 18 at-bats.

OF Max Kepler, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, was the 2015 Southern League MVP, hitting .322 with 32 doubles, 13 triples, nine home runs, 71 RBIs, 76 runs and a .417 on-base percentage in 112 games with Double-A Chattanooga. Kepler was forced into action Sunday when RF Miguel Sano was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a third strike call. Kepler went into right field, made a fine catch of Kendrys Morales’ sacrifice fly to the warning track in the ninth and walked in his only plate appearance. Whether Kepler gets many starts remains to be seen. “I‘m hoping that the guys we consider to be our starting outfielders play better and then I won’t need to change it up very much,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I like people who can play every day and contribute, but I don’t have a number of games set for Max’s stint here.”

RHP Kyle Gibson starts the Monday home opener against the White Sox. He is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in six career starts against Chicago.

CF Byron Buxton put down a bunt single in the ninth, but struck out in the first inning. Buxton, who is hitting .158 in six games, has struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats. Sano has also struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats.

OF Danny Santana, who suffered a strained right hamstring while playing center field Saturday night and left in the sixth inning, was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

DH Joe Mauer reached base in his final six plate-appearances of the series. He singled in his final at-bat Saturday, singled in his first three at-bats Sunday, was hit by a pitch in the seventh and intentionally walked in the ninth. Mauer ranks first among opponents with 55 walks at Kauffman Stadium. He has 107 hits in 83 games at Kansas City. He is a career .344 hitter at The K.

3B Eduardo Nunez made his first start of the season and went 4-for-4, matching his career high for hits. It was his third four-hit game, his first since Sept. 3, 2014 against the White Sox.