RHP Kyle Gibson dropped to 0-2 on Monday, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings of work. It was Gibson’s first career loss against the White Sox in seven starts; he is now 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA against the South Siders.

SS Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .370 through seven games. For Escobar, it was his fourth multi-hit game of the season and he has at least one hit in six games. He has reached base multiple times in five games.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 and has reached base in all seven games this season, getting at least a hit in five of those games. Mauer is hitting .375 to start the 2016 campaign, his best start to a season since he hit .381 through seven games in 2010.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-3 with double, his first two-base hit of the season. Plouffe’s 76 doubles since the start of the 2014 season are fourth most in Major League Baseball.