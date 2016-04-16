LHP Taylor Rogers entered the game in the ninth inning, making his major league debut. He allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Monday when LHP Glen Perkins was placed on the disabled list with a shoulder strain.

2B Brian Dozier was given the night off after a rough start to the season. Dozier is hitting .152 through the first nine games. He was replaced at second and at the top of the batting order by Eduardo Nunez.

CF Byron Buxton was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the third inning Thursday. He stayed in the game momentarily and stole a base, but he was lifted for Max Kepler following the half-inning. X-rays on Buxton’s left hand were negative, and Buxton was diagnosed with a contusion. He is considered day-to-day.

OF Byron Buxton was not in the lineup Friday, one day after being hit in the left hand with a pitch. X-rays were negative on Buxton’s hand but he said it is painful to swing a bat. He hopes to be available for pinch running and defensive duties this weekend.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six. Dating back to last season, Santana has lasted at least seven innings in eight of his last 10 starts -- one of which was a rain-shortened, two-inning outing in Baltimore earlier this season. He went six innings in Kansas City in his second start on April 8.

OF David Murphy signed a minor league contract with the Twins and will report to Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Murphy, who spent spring training with the Red Sox, is a career .274 hitter in 10 major league seasons. He hit a combined .283 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 391 at-bats with the Indians and the Angels last season.