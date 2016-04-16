RF Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a RBI double in the sixth inning. It was Sano’s first extra-base hit of the season and his second RBI.

2B Brian Dozier was given the night off after a rough start to the season. Dozier is hitting .152 through the first nine games. He was replaced at second and at the top of the batting order by Eduardo Nunez.

OF Byron Buxton was not in the lineup one day after being hit in the left hand with a pitch. X-rays were negative on Buxton’s hand but he said it is painful to swing a bat. He did enter the game Friday in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement.

1B Joe Mauer singled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. Mauer has hit safely in eight of 10 games this season. His RBI on the single gave him 758 in his career, tying Gary Gaetti for seventh on the club’s all-time list.

INF Eduardo Nunez went 3-for-3 and had his second multi-hit game in as many starts this season. He is 7-for-7 when in the starting lineup and has also reached base two other times after being hit by a pitch.