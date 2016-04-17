LHP Ryan O‘Rourke was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. O‘Rourke, taking the place of Abad until Monday, had a 6.14 ERA in 28 appearances with the Twins last season but limited left-handed hitters to a .171 batting average during that span.

1B Byung Ho Park went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the eighth inning and a walk. The homer was his second of the season and the 462-foot shot was the fifth longest in Target Field history.

LHP Fernando Abad was placed on the bereavement list and returned home to the Dominican Republic to attend the funeral of his grandmother. Abad, in his first year with the Twins after winning a job out of spring training, has allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings (five appearances) in relief this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run on Saturday. He now has an RBI in three consecutive games and leads the team in that category with five. Plouffe’s homer was his 47th at Target Field, more than any other player.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed four runs, nine hits and two walks in seven innings on Saturday but did not factor into the final decision. He has lasted at least seven innings in each of his starts this season after doing so just once in 2015 (eight starts).