LHP Taylor Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday’s game. Rogers made his major league debut on April 14 against the White Sox and allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning. He was originally recalled from Triple-A Rochester when left-hander Glen Perkins was placed on the disabled list.

LHP Fernando Abad was reinstated from the bereavement list after Monday’s game. Abad was placed on the bereavement list on Friday after the death of his grandmother. The left-hander has pitched in five games this season and has not allowed a run in 4 1/3 innings.

1B Joe Mauer collected his 1,712th career hit in Monday’s 7-4 win, putting him alone in fifth place all-time in Twins history. Mauer entered Monday’s game tied with Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew on that list. Mauer’s milestone hit came in the form of an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mauer also extended his hitting streak to nine games.

3B Trevor Plouffe said he was feeling a bit better Monday after straining a right intercostal muscle Sunday. However, before Monday’s game, GM Terry Ryan said Plouffe likely would be placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

3B Trevor Plouffe will likely be placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, general manager Terry Ryan said. Plouffe strained his right intercostal during Sunday’s win over the Angels. Although Plouffe said he felt better Monday, the Twins don’t want to play shorthanded with a National League road trip coming up later this week.