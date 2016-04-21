RF Miguel Sano went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday and has now reached base in 10 consecutive games. Sano has three multi-hit games this season and is third on the Twins with a .333 on-base percentage.

LHP Tommy Milone struck out six but didn’t factor in the decision Wednesday after allowing four runs on five hits and a pair of walks over 4 2/3 innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Milone leads the Twins’ pitching staff this season with 10 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings of work.

1B Joe Mauer hit an RBI single in the ninth inning Wednesday, giving him at least one hit in 23 of his 28 career games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Mauer has gotten off to a good start this season; he’s batting .340 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs.

3B Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-5 with an RBI Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to six games. He’s 10-for-25 (.400) at the plate during that stretch with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and six runs scored.