OF Miguel Sano had two hits, including a solo home run, and two RBIs on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 8-for-18 during that streak and also has reached base safely in his past 11 games. Manager Paul Molitor said he wasn’t inclined to move Sano to third base while Danny Santana and Trevor Plouffe work their way back from injuries.

INF Danny Santana will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Fort Myers. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Santana will make starts at third base, center field and right field during his rehab stint. The Twins put Santana on the disabled list April 10 due to a right hamstring injury.

INF Jorge Polanco got his first start of the season Thursday, spelling Eduardo Nunez at third base in the Twins’ 8-1 victory over the Brewers. Polanco went 1-for-4 with a double and a run. He was called up earlier in the week from Triple-A Rochester, where he batted .316 with three triples and a home run with two RBIs in 10 games.

C Kurt Suzuki got a day off Thursday, as is usually the case for day games following night games, but manager Paul Molitor said Suzuki would get extra benefits from the rest after getting struck in the head by a foul tip the night before. Molitor said Suzuki reported some numbness in the face but passed the Major League Baseball concussion protocol and didn’t report any lingering effects Thursday.

RHP Ricky Nolasco came through again for the Twins on Thursday afternoon, holding the Brewers to just a run over 6 1/3 innings to earn his third victory in as many starts this season. “It starts with your starting pitcher. Ricky’s had three good outings for us. He stopped a two-game slide. It’s nice to get out of here with a win.”