RF Miguel Sano crushed a solo homer in the eighth inning Friday.

RHP Kyle Gibson started Friday at Washington in the first game of the series.

INF Danny Santana began a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Fort Myers.

IB Joe Maurer went 1-for-3 on Friday at Washington. He has now reached base in all 17 games this year.

C Kurt Suzuki got a day off Thursday, as is usually the case for day games following night games.

RHP Phil Hughes will get the start Saturday at Washington.