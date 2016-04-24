RHP Tyler Duffey will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make the start Sunday against the Nationals. RHP Ervin Santana strained his back Friday during batting practice and won’t make the start on Sunday. Duffey was 5-1 in 10 starts with the Twins last year. He was slated to start Saturday for Rochester but was held out.

INF/OF Danny Santana (right hamstring strain) could be activated Monday for a home game with the Cleveland Indians, manager Paul Molitor said Saturday. Santana is on a rehab assignment this weekend with Class-A Fort Myers in the Florida State League. He went on the disabled list on April 9.

INF Jorge Polanco was sent down to Triple-A Rochester after the game Saturday. That clears a roster spot for RHP Tyler Duffey, who will come up from Rochester to start on Sunday against the Nationals. RHP Ervin Santana strained his back Friday and won’t make the start Sunday.

RHP Ervin Santana was slated to start Sunday at Washington. But he hurt his back during batting practice on Friday and the Twins are being cautious and decided to go with RHP Tyler Duffey on Sunday. Twins assistant general manager Rob Antony said Saturday the Twins don’t plan to put Santana on the disabled list.

LHP Glenn Perkins, the Twins’ closer, has not resumed baseball activities, assistant general manager Rob Antony said Saturday. He went on the disabled list on April 13 because of a left posterior shoulder strain.

3B Trevor Plouffe has not begun baseball activities, according to manager Paul Molitor. He went on the disabled list on April 19 with a right intercostal strain.

RHP Phil Hughes gave up only two runs in seven innings. But he got the loss as the Twins fell 2-0 to the Nationals as Tanner Roark fanned 15 batters in seven innings. ”It was frustrating because Phil settled down and did a nice job of completing his outing,“ manager Paul Molitor said. ”He did not have a lot of opportunities. (Hughes) was aggressive, especially inside.