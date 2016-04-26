OF Max Kepler was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Playing in a part-time role, Kepler had a pair of doubles in 12 at-bats.

RHP Alex Meyer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Meyer struck out 19 and walked four in 17 1/3 innings over three starts in Rochester.

OF Byron Buxton was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday. Buxton was hitting .156 with 24 strikeouts in 45 at-bats this season.

OF Danny Santana was activated off the 15-day DL. He had two hits and a stolen base in 12 at-bats before injuring his hamstring on April 10.