OF Max Kepler was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Playing in a part-time role, Kepler had a pair of doubles in 12 at-bats since being recalled on April 10.

RHP Alex Meyer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Meyer struck out 19 and walked four in 17 1/3 innings over three starts in Rochester and is expected to pitch in relief with Minnesota. Meyer debuted in the majors last season, giving up five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings over two relief appearances.

LHP Tommy Milone allowed two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while fanning five in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third time in four starts this season Milone has lasted 4 2/3 innings. Milone has struck out 11 batters over his past 9 1/3 innings pitched.

OF Oswaldo Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. It was Arcia’s second game-winning homer of the season and second walk-off hit; his run-scoring single also beat the Angels in the bottom of the ninth on April 17. It was the Twins’ first walk-off home run since Brian Dozier hit one against Baltimore last July 6.

OF Byron Buxton was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday. Buxton was hitting .156 with 24 strikeouts in 45 at-bats this season.

OF Danny Santana was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Santana had two hits and a stolen base in 12 at-bats before injuring his hamstring on April 10.