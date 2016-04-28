FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016 / 4:41 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. Gibson is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA in four starts this season.

RHP Jose Berrios was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Berrios, the No. 2 prospect in the organization, was 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings over three starts in Rochester this season.

INF Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Polanco has one double in six at-bats with Minnesota this season.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and an intentional walk. Mauer has reached base safely in all 21 games this season, the longest active streak in the majors. He has a hit in seven-straight games and is slashing .304 with three doubles and three RBIs during that span. The intentional walk was the 132nd of his career, giving him sole possession of second on the Twins’ all-time list behind Harmon Killebrew (152).

RHP Ervin Santana was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of back spasms. Santana is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four starts this season. He is expected to miss one start.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed four runs on five hits and walked none while striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings. The outing was the longest of the season by any Twins starter. The veteran righty has pitched at least seven innings in all four of his starts this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
