RF Miguel Sano went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Sano has at least one RBI in five-straight games and in seven of his last eight overall. Sano has also reached base in 18 consecutive games, having hit safely in 13 of 15.

RHP Alex Meyer replaced LHP Tommy Milone in the rotation and will make his first major league start on Tuesday. Meyer got an inning of work on Friday allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over one inning. Meyer has now allowed seven runs on nine hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings in the majors, all out of relief.

LHP Tommy Milone was taken out of the starting rotation and moved into long relief. He will be replaced in the rotation by RHP Alex Meyer, who will make his first major league start on Tuesday.

LHP Tommy Milone was taken out of the starting rotation and moved into long relief. Milone is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA through four starts this season. Milone has made four relief appearances among his 114 games played in his major-league career.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with a single in the first inning. Mauer has reached base safely in all 23 games this season, the longest streak in the majors and matching the third-longest streak in Twins history.

3B Trevor Plouffe left for a rehabilitation assignment to Class A Fort Myers this weekend. Plouffe (intercostal strain) has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 19.

3B Trevor Plouffe left for a rehabilitation assignment to Class A Fort Myers this weekend. Plouffe (intercostal strain) has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 19.