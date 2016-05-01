RHP Tyler Duffey allowed four runs, one earned, over 6 1/3 innings on Saturday. He gave up five hits and walked none while striking out seven. Duffey has a 2-1 record with a 1.93 ERA in three career starts against Detroit, allowing two runs or fewer in all three starts.

DH Byung Ho Park went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Park has six home runs this season, all solo shots. Since April 18, Park is hitting .303 with four home runs and five RBIs. He leads American League rookies in home runs, one ahead of Tyler White of Houston.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Mauer has reached base in all 24 games to start the season, the longest streak in the majors and third-longest streak to start a season in franchise history.

RHP Ervin Santana played catch on Saturday and will again on Sunday before throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday in Houston. Santana, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of back spasms, is eligible to return on May 3.