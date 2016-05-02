3B Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a single and two doubles. He has a hit in 12 of his last 14 games since April 17 and is hitting .517 with five doubles, three homers and nine RBIs during that stretch.

1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 with three singles and is now batting .337 this season. Mauer has reached base safely in all 25 games this season, the longest streak in the majors and the third-longest streak in club history. Sunday was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a single in his first rehab game with Class A Fort Myers on Saturday. Plouffe, on the 15-day DL with an intercostal strain on April 19, could return to the lineup in Houston on Tuesday.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks over 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday but did not figure into the final decision. The five runs allowed were the most he’s given up this season. It was the third time in five games Nolasco hasn’t issued a walk.