May 4, 2016 / 3:43 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jose Berrios, at 21 years, 341 days old, became the youngest Twins pitcher to win a road start since Pat Mahomes on May 19, 1992, in Toronto at 21 years and 284 days, according to Elias.

INF Jorge Polanco was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ Monday game, when the team activated 3B Trevor Plouffe from the disabled list. Polanco went 1-for-7 in five games with Minnesota.

INF Jorge Polanco was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

3B Trevor Plouffe was activated from the disabled list after the Twins’ Monday game. He missed the minimum 15 days due to an intercostal strain.

3B Trevor Plouffe was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and the club optioned INF Jorge Polanco to Triple-A Rochester. Plouffe missed 14 games with a right intercostal strain and played two games with Class A Ft. Myers on his rehab assignment. In the six games before his DL stint, Plouffe batted .435 (10-for-23) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

