RHP Jose Berrios, at 21 years, 341 days old, became the youngest Twins pitcher to win a road start since Pat Mahomes on May 19, 1992, in Toronto at 21 years and 284 days, according to Elias.

INF Jorge Polanco was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ Monday game, when the team activated 3B Trevor Plouffe from the disabled list. Polanco went 1-for-7 in five games with Minnesota.

3B Trevor Plouffe was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and the club optioned INF Jorge Polanco to Triple-A Rochester. Plouffe missed 14 games with a right intercostal strain and played two games with Class A Ft. Myers on his rehab assignment. In the six games before his DL stint, Plouffe batted .435 (10-for-23) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.