DH Byung Ho Park clubbed his seventh home run of the season in the sixth inning off Astros RHP Collin McHugh. He leads all American League rookies in homers, and his homer total is the third most for a Korean native in his rookie season, trailing Hee-Sop Choi (eight in 2003) and Jung Ho Kang (15 in 2015).

RHP J.R. Graham will join the Twins on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Graham is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA and three saves with Rochester, recording seven strikeouts and seven walks in 8 1/3 innings.

RHP Alex Meyer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings in his first career start. Meyer made one relief appearance for the Twins prior to Tuesday and carries a 12.27 ERA with him in his demotion.

RHP Jose Berrios, at 21 years, 341 days old, became the youngest Twins pitcher to win a road start since Pat Mahomes on May 19, 1992, in Toronto at 21 years and 284 days, according to Elias.

CF Danny Santana hit his third career leadoff home run, his first since July 31, 2014 off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura. It marked the first leadoff homer for the Twins this season. Since returning from the disabled list on April 25, Santana has hit .324 (11-for-34) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

INF Jorge Polanco was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

INF Jorge Polanco was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the 25-man roster for 3B Trevor Plouffe. Polanco played five games, recording one hit (a double), an RBI and a walk in nine plate appearances, posting a .143/.222/.286 line while maintaining his rookie status.

3B Trevor Plouffe was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and the club optioned INF Jorge Polanco to Triple-A Rochester. Plouffe missed 14 games with a right intercostal strain and played two games with Class A Ft. Myers on his rehab assignment. In the six games before his DL stint, Plouffe batted .435 (10-for-23) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

3B Trevor Plouffe was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Plouffe missed 14 games with a right intercostal strain and played two games with Class A Ft. Myers on his rehab assignment. In the six games before his DL stint, Plouffe batted .435 (10-for-23) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.