LHP Ryan O‘Rourke was designated for assignment Friday. The 28-year-old southpaw was 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. He allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings.

RHP J.R. Graham was designated for assignment Friday. Graham, 26, allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings Wednesday in his season debut. He was 1-1 with a 4.95 ERA in 39 appearances with the Twins in 2015.

OF Darin Mastroianni was promoted from Triple-A Rochester and added to the Twins’ 40-man roster Friday. The 30-year-old appeared in 129 major-league games during parts of four seasons with Toronto and Minnesota from 2011-2014. He hit .208 with six RBIs in 24 games for Triple-A Rochester this season.

SS Eduardo Escobar left Friday’s game against the White Sox after three innings because of a strained left groin. The Twins said Escobar would be evaluated further to determine the extent of the injury. Escobar, 27, is hitting .237 with six RBIs in 27 games.

C Juan Centeno was promoted from Triple-A Rochester and added to the Twins’ 40-man roster Friday. Centeno, 26, appeared in 24-major league games in parts of three seasons with the Mets and Brewers. He hit .245 with one home run and five RBIs for Triple-A Rochester before his promotion.

RHP Ervin Santana (back strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Santana, 31, is scheduled to start Saturday against the White Sox. He is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four starts this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (1-1) gave up seven runs, five of which were earned, in five innings Friday against the White Sox. Nolasco has allowed at least four runs in each of his past three starts. “It will be the last time I say it because nobody wants to hear it, but it’s tough,” Nolasco said. “We’ve just got to keep going forward, heads up high, and keep battling.”