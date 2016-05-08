LHP Pat Dean was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

RHP Brandon Kintzler has his contract selected by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. He had been pitching at Triple-A Rochester.

RHP Brandon Kintzler was selected from Triple-A Rochester. Kintzler pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on Saturday.

OF Darin Mastroianni -- whose contract was selected on Friday from Rochester -- batted in the leadoff spot on Saturday with 2B Brian Dozier sidelined.

LHP Tommy Milone was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester after he cleared waivers.

SS Eduardo Escobar (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after being injured in Friday’s game.

2B Brian Dozier (hamstring) was held out for a second game.

INF Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Polanco started at second base on Saturday and doubled in going 1-for-3.

1B Joe Mauer didn’t start after his 28-game on-base streak ended on Friday night. “I’ve been trying to get him a day for awhile,” manager Paul Molitor said. “This seemed like the right day to do it.”

C Kurt Suzuki left Saturday’s game in the fifth inning with neck tightness after being hit on the mask by a foul ball. “It’s just a precautionary thing,” Suzuki said. Suzuki went through a concussion protocol and may not play on Sunday.