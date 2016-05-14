DH Byung Ho Park hit a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run homer in the third. It’s the first multi-homer game of his career. Park’s nine home runs lead all American League rookies and are second among major league rookies to Colorado’s Trevor Story, who has 11.

LHP Fernando Abad entered the game in the seventh inning and retired left-handed hitting 2B Jason Kipnis on a fly ball. Abad has dominated left-handed hitters this season. Left-handed hitters are 0-for-16 with five strikeouts against him.

OF Miguel Sano was the No. 3 hitter in the Twins’ lineup Friday. Entering the game Sano had a .293 batting average hitting in the No. 4 spot and .114 (5-for-44) when hitting anywhere else in the lineup.

OF Miguel Sano was the No. 3 hitter in the Twins’ lineup. Entering the game, Sano had a .293 batting average hitting in the No. 4 spot and .114 when hitting anywhere else in the lineup. However, Sano was 2-for-5, including a mammoth first-inning home run that was estimated at 450 feet. “I think I can pick that one up on my way home. He really killed it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said

RHP Ricky Nolasco started Friday’s game and wasn’t involved in the decision, but he gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. Nolasco has a 6.75 ERA over his last four starts, and he has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his last six starts.

SS Eduardo Nunez was 2-for-5 in the game, including an eighth-inning home run. Nunez entered the game hitting .353 (30-for-85), the fourth-highest batting average in the American League among players with at least 75 at-bats.