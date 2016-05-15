FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 15, 2016 / 9:59 PM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Byung Ho Park hit two home runs Friday, becoming the fourth South Korean born player to hit two homers in a major league game. The others are Shin-Soo Choo (nine times), Hee Seop Choi (four) and Jung Ho Kang (two).

C Juan Centeno hit his first major league home run in the fifth inning, a two-run blast off former Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber. “That’s got to be a big thrill, to get Kluber for your first. That’s something you can brag about,” manager Paul Molitor said. “I was just looking for a good pitch to hit. I got one and I hit it,” Centeno said.

1B Joe Mauer was 2-for-4 for his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the season. Mauer has 13 career hits off RHP Corey Kluber, the third-most by any opponent.

RHP Ervin Santana pitched six innings and won at Progressive Field for only the second time in 10 career starts. Santana pitched a no-hitter at Progressive Field as a member of the Angels in 2011. “The no-hitter wasn’t on my mind today. I was just trying to make my pitches and win the game,” Santana said.

