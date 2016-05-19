SS Eduardo Escobar is showing progress from a left groin strain and is expected to begin a rehab stint this weekend. Escobar, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 7, went through an extended workout at Target Field on Tuesday, then flew to Florida. He’ll play for the Class A Fort Myers Miracle this weekend and could be activated early next week. Escobar was batting .237 in 27 games before the injury.

LF Eddie Rosario irritated manager Paul Molitor when he stole third base with two outs in the seventh at Detroit on Wednesday. The Twins were down 5-1 at that point and Molitor felt it was an unnecessary risk. Joe Mauer ended up striking out after the steal. Rosario was replaced by Darin Mastroianni during the bottom of the inning. “I wanted to get Eddie out of the game at that point,” Molitor said. Rosario, who went 1-for-3, is batting .209.

RHP Ervin Santana will start the opener of a four-game home series against Toronto on Thursday. He’ll be making his third start since coming off the 15-day disabled list after he was sidelined by a back strain. Santana collected his first victory of the season on Saturday, holding Cleveland to one run on five hits in six innings. He has made 17 career starts against the Blue Jays, going 6-7 with a 3.70 ERA.

RHP Ricky Nolasco lasted just five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits to Detroit on Wednesday but his outing wasn’t as bad as it appeared on paper. A pair of the runs were unearned and a couple of the hits were bloops that should have been caught. He also hurt himself with an errant pickoff throw that led to a run. “Ricky didn’t get what he deserved in terms of us backing him up,” manager Paul Molitor said.

INF Eduardo Nunez had two more hits on Wednesday, his seventh multi-hit game of the season. He’s hitting a team-high .340 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games. Nunez will become a utility player again when SS Eduardo Escobar is ready to come off the disabled list but he’ll still receive starts at second, short and third. “He deserves to continue to get a fair amount of playing time,” manager Paul Molitor said. “We’ll see how we can balance that out.”