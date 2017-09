INF Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) began his rehab assignment Friday with High-A Fort Myers. He hit second and played shortstop for the Miracle.

OF Robbie Grossman made his Twins debut Friday against Toronto. Grossman played left field and batted seventh in the Twins’ lineup. Minnesota acquired Grossman on May 16 when he opted out of his minor league contract with Cleveland. He appeared in just one game with Triple-A Rochester before joining the Twins.