Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 21, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey fell to 0-2 in two career starts against the Blue Jays. Duffey made his major league debut versus Toronto last year and lasted just two innings, surrendering six runs on five hits. He once again gave up six runs to the Blue Jays in Friday’s losing effort in 5 2/3 innings of work.

INF Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) began his rehab assignment Friday with High-A Fort Myers. He hit second and played shortstop for the Miracle.

INF Eduardo Escobar (groin) began his rehab assignment Friday with Class A Fort Myers. He was in the Miracle’s lineup, batting second and playing shortstop. Escobar was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 7 with a left groin strain. He batted .237 in 27 games before the injury.

OF Robbie Grossman made his Twins debut Friday against Toronto. Grossman played left field and batted seventh in the Twins’ lineup. Minnesota acquired Grossman on May 16 when he opted out of his minor league contract with Cleveland. He appeared in just one game with Triple-A Rochester before joining the Twins.

OF Robbie Grossman made his Twins debut Friday, batting seventh and playing left field. Grossman made a strong first impression as he drove in a run with an RBI double on the first pitch he saw. He also added an RBI single in the seventh inning and a solo homer in the ninth, accounting for all three Twins runs in the 9-3 loss.

SS Eduardo Nunez singled in the third inning and later stole second base, his eighth stolen base of the season. That puts him second on the Twins in steals behind Danny Santana, who has nine. Nunez has now reached base in 24 of his 27 starts this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
