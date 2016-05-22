LHP Pat Dean allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings on Saturday in his first Major League start. Dean, who was making his third appearance with the Twins, did not figure into the final decision. The left-hander led Triple-A pitchers in innings pitched last season.

RHP Kyle Gibson will make his first rehab start on Sunday for Fort Myers. Gibson was placed on the disabled list April 27 because of a right shoulder strain. He probably will need two or three starts in the minors before rejoining the big league club.

SS Eduardo Escobar had one hit in his first rehab game with Class-A Fort Myers on Friday. Escobar, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 7 because op a groin strain, could return to the Twins as soon as Monday.

SS Eduardo Nunez had two of the Twins’ four hits on Saturday, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Twins a 5-2 lead. The three RBIs were a season high for Nunez and the home run was his third. He also hit his team-leading eighth double to lead off the fourth inning, the first hit off Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ.