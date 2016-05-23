RHP Kyle Gibson made his first rehab start on Sunday for Class A Fort Myers, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Gibson was placed on the disabled list April 27 because of a right shoulder strain. He probably will need two or three starts in the minors before rejoining the big league club.

LF Robbie Grossman's second inning walk, coupled with a double by Oswaldo Arcia, led to Minnesota's only run. It was the third straight game Grossman has scored a run -- a feat he hadn't accomplished in three consecutive games since September 20-22, 2014 when he was with the Houston Astros.

RF Oswaldo Arcia was mired in an 0-for-18 slump prior to his second inning double that scored Robbie Grossman from first base for Minnesota's only run. It was the first double his by Arcia since September 25, 2014 in a game at Detroit.

1B Joe Mauer went 0­for­3 with a first inning walk. It was the 27th time this season he has gotten a free pass, which was tied for most in the majors with Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana.

C Kurt Suzuki's eighth inning single was the 1,000th hit of his career. He ranks fifth among active catchers in hits. He was also hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, for the 67th time in his career.