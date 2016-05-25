SS Eduardo Escobar had three hits, a season high and most since he had three against the Royals last Sept. 7. Escobar has five hits and two RBIs since returning from the 15-day disabled list on Monday after missing 14 games with a groin injury.

LF Robbie Grossman went 0-for-3 on Tuesday but drew a walk. He has reached base safely in all five games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester last week. Grossman signed with the Twins on May 17 after opting out of his contract with the Cleveland Indians.

2B Brian Dozier was not in the starting lineup for a second consecutive day. Dozier is hitting .199 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 39 games this season. Dozier made a pinch hitting appearance in the ninth inning on Tuesday and drew a nine-pitch walk.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday. The six runs allowed is the most given up by Santana this season, whose previous high was three. The 3 2/3 innings pitches was his shortest outing since the season opener against Baltimore on April 4, when he lasted two innings in a rain-shortened appearance.