RHP Tyler Duffey (2-4) gave up five runs on 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings in the Twins' 7-4 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out six and walked one. "When I went out there in the first inning, I knew it was going to be a rough one just because I couldn't get locked in with that fastball and ended up not giving us a good shot," he said. Duffey served up a two-run homer to 3B Danny Valencia in the third inning.

RF Miguel Sano left the game in the top of the third inning Tuesday against Oakland with a strained left hamstring after grounding into a fielder's choice, and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the game. Sano leads the Twins in home runs with 11 and RBIs with 27. OF Max Kepler was called up from Triple-A Rochester. "It's certainly tough," Twins manager Paul Molitor said after the Twins' 7-4 loss.

CF Byron Buxton, who was called up late Monday night from Triple-A Rochester, started Tuesday against Oakland and went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts. Buxton, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, hit .156 in 17 games with the Twins earlier this season before being sent down on April 25. In 29 games with Rochester, he batted .336 with six home runs, nine doubles and three triples. "I feel good," Buxton said before the game. "Playing some good ball, swinging the bat pretty good. I think I was just able to slow it down a little better than I was here. Not chasing too many pitches out of the zone."

1B Joe Mauer was named the American League Player of the Week for the third time in his career and first time since May 24, 2009. Mauer hit .440 with four home runs during the week of May 23-29. "We won four games last week, and part of that was because of Joe," Twins manager Paul Molitor said Tuesday before Minnesota's 7-4 loss to Oakland. "It's well-deserved. Now I've got to figure out a way to keep him fresh." Mauer went 2-for-5 on Tuesday and tied Kent Hrbek for fourth on the Twins' all-time hits list with 1,749.

C Kurt Suzuki returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against Oakland after missing the previous two games with concussion-like symptoms. Suzuki took a hard foul ball off his mask in the second inning Saturday against Seattle and left the game. Suzuki went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 7-4 loss Tuesday.

3B Trevor Plouffe (bruised right knee) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against Oakland and made his first start since Friday. Plouffe pinch-ran in the seventh inning Monday and remained in the game, going 0-for-1. On Tuesday, he went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Twins' 7-4 loss to the A's.