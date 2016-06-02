FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Pat Dean (1-2) gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings in his third career major-league start and fifth appearance, a 5-1 loss to Oakland. He struck out three, walked two and threw 81 pitches. In his previous start, Dean gave up two runs on four hits and struck out eight over seven innings in a 7-2 win against Seattle.

RF Miguel Sano (strained left hamstring), who was injured Tuesday and placed on the 15-day disabled list, probably will have an MRI exam after the team returns to Minnesota "just to make sure there's no undetected damage as far as tears and things like that," manager Paul Molitor said before Wednesday's game against Oakland.

OF Max Kepler, who was called up late Tuesday night from Triple-A Rochester, started in right field and hit seventh against Oakland. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts but lined out twice. Kepler traveled from Indianapolis, where Rochester was playing, to Oakland and arrived two hours before first pitch in the 12:35 p.m. game.

OF Robbie Grossman went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against Oakland. He has hit safely in eight of his Last 12 games with the Twins and is batting .359 (14-for-39). Grossman has six doubles since May 20.

