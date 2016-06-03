RF Max Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, a single and two RBIs. The runs batted in were the first of his major league career. It was also his first career multi-hit game. Five of his seven hits in the majors have been doubles.

RHP Kyle Gibson was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of stiffness and pain in his back. Gibson has been on the 15-day disabled list since late April because of a strained right throwing shoulder. Gibson, who was scheduled to throw a bullpen instead on Thursday, could require one more rehab start before returning to the big-league roster.

OF Logan Schafer was signed to a minor league contract on Thursday and assigned to Triple-A Rochester. Schafer played in 69 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season and is a career .212 hitter with five homers and 52 RBIs in 562 MLB at-bats since 2011.

LHP Glen Perkins is throwing from 120 feet and could soon throw a bullpen session as he recovers from soreness in his left shoulder that has sidelined him since early April. Perkins, who was placed on the disabled list on April 13, has pitched in just two games this season.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in four-plus innings of work starting in place of RHP Kyle Gibson, who was scratched with a stiff back. His 11 home runs allowed are the most given up by any Twins pitcher this season. Hughes has also allowed at least eight hits in three consecutive starts.