OF Miguel Sano has a moderate strain of his left hamstring, according to general manager Terry Ryan. There is no timetable for the return of Sano, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday.

RHP Kyle Gibson will make a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday in Louisville. Gibson, who has been on the disabled list since late April with a right shoulder strain, was expected to return on Thursday but had his start delayed because of a stiff back.

CF Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 with a triple and a single. It was the second triple of the year for Buxton, who has hit safely in five straight games. During that span, Buxton is hitting .300 with two doubles and a triple. Five of his last eight hits have gone for extra bases.

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4 but reached base with a walk on Friday. Mauer has reached safely in 16 consecutive games and is hitting .283 during that stretch, with five homers, nine RBIs, nine walks and nine runs scored.

RHP Ricky Nolasco lasted 7 2/3 innings and allowed three runs -- two of them earned -- and took the loss, dropping to 2-4 on the season. He gave up six hits and walked none while striking out seven. It was Nolasco's longest outing in more than a year, since he went 7 2/3 innings against Boston on May 25, 2015.