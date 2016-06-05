CF Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 and also reached on an error. He has hit safely in six consecutive games, including all five games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester last weekend. Buxton stole his third base of the year and scored two of Minnesota's four runs.

RHP Ervin Santana took the loss on Saturday, allowing five runs, six hits and three walks in six innings. He surrendered three home runs and had two wild pitches. It was the first time this season that Santana has allowed more than one homer in an outing and first time since last Aug. 15.

LHP Glen Perkins threw a bullpen session on Saturday and said it went well. Perkins is expected to throw two more bullpen sessions next week, on Tuesday and Friday, before going on a rehab assignment. Perkins, who has pitched in just two games this season, was placed on the disabled list April 13 with a sore left shoulder.

SS Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-4 with two singles. It was his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season. Nunez has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games and is hitting .392 during that stretch.