LF Robbie Grossman homered for the second consecutive game and had a double. Since joining the Twins on May 20, he leads the team with 11 extra-base hits.

1B Joe Mauer was 1-for-4 with a walk on Tuesday, and he has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games -- a streak that dates back to May 17. He has reached base safely in 52 of his last 54 games.

LHP Buddy Boshers struck out both batters he faced in two-thirds of an inning of work in the 11th on Tuesday to earn his first career win. He fanned Marlins 1B Justin Bour and 2B Derek Dietrich.

SS Eduardo Nunez has three of the Twins’ four leadoff home runs this season. The other was hit by Danny Santana on May 3 at Houston. Nunez followed his first-inning shot Tuesday with a solo homer in the fifth inning.