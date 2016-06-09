RF Oswaldo Arcia had a pair of doubles on Wednesday. He has gotten at least a hit in all five of his career games versus Miami and is batting .400 lifetime versus the Marlins.

2B Brian Dozier had a three-hit game for the third time this year, which is a season high for him. He has now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-5 with a home run on Wednesday and is now batting .395 in nine career games versus the Marlins. His streak of reaching base safely in 20 consecutive games dates back to May 17.

RHP Ricky Nolasco earned a no-decision versus his former team on Wednesday despite allowing a season-high 11 hits and striking out a season-low three opposing batters.