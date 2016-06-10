LF Robbie Grossman is leading the Twins offensively since joining the team May 20. His two-run double in the sixth inning gives him 13 RBIs to go along with eight doubles and four walks. He has reached base in 18 of his 19 games as a Twin.

RF Oswaldo Arcia was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts Thursday, and left the game in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his right foot. X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

CF Byron Buxton got a single in the sixth inning which snapped an 0-for-9 streak at the plate, and scored the tying run Thursday. It was the ninth run of the season that Buxton has scored.

RHP Erivin Santana continues to struggle early in games this season. The run he allowed in the first inning was the 17th first inning run he has allowed this season, which is more than he’s given up in any other frame.