RHP Tyler Duffey took the loss on Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Duffey (2-5) has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last five starts and carries an 8.36 ERA over that span.

RHP J.T. Chargois was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Chargois has a combined 1.13 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 24 innings and 11 saves between Rochester and Double-A Chattanooga this season.

RHP Kyle Gibson was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Gibson, who has been on the disabled list since late April with a right shoulder strain, was expected to return on Thursday but had his start delayed because of a stiff back.

RHP Trevor May was placed on the 15-day disabled list with lower back spasms. May did not pitch between June 2-7 and allowed all three men he faced to reach and eventually score on Thursday. An effective pitcher out of the bullpen for the Twins last season, May has struggled this year with an 0-2 record and 6.08 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

OF Oswaldo Arcia, who was removed from the game on Thursday with a foot contusion, was feeling better and was available off the bench if needed according to Twins manager Paul Molitor. Arcia is hitting .224 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 98 at-bats this season.

RHP Phil Hughes was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bruised right knee. Hughes sustained the injury in the eighth inning on Thursday when he was hit on a comebacker by the Marlins’ J.T. Realmuto. It was Hughes’ first appearance of the season out of the bullpen after compiling a 5.97 ERA in 11 starts to begin the 2016 campaign.