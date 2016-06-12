RHP Kyle Gibson, making his first start since April 22 because of a shoulder injury, allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings Saturday. Gibson allowed four runs in the first inning, including three a three-run homer, but faced just one over the minimum after until the sixth.

LF Robbie Grossman singled, extending his hitting streak to six games. He has now reached base in 20 of 21 games since joining the club on May 19. He also walked twice, and leads the Twins in that category since May 20.

LHP Glen Perkins suffered a setback during his bullpen session on Tuesday and will seek a third opinion on his injured left shoulder. Perkins, who has pitched in just two games this season, has been on the disabled list since April 13.

RHP Phil Hughes will miss 6-8 weeks with an impaction fracture of his left femur just above his knee. Hughes was hit by a comebacker on Thursday by Miami’s J.T. Realmuto. Hughes is 1-7 with a 5.95 ERA.