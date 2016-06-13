LHP Pat Dean did not figure into the final decision after allowing one run on three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday. It was the first time this season Dean has allowed fewer than two runs in a start.

RHP J.T. Chargois, recalled from the minors on Friday, was optioned back to Triple-A Rochester after the Sunday game. He pitched two-thirds of an inning Saturday in his major league debut against Boston, giving up five runs.

OF Miguel Sano has been hitting off a tee but is not yet running. Sano, on the disabled list since June 1 with a left hamstring strain, is eligible to return later this week but isn't expected back until later this month.

RF Max Kepler homered in the 10th inning on Sunday. It was his first home run and first walk-off hit of his major league career.

OF Danny Santana could go on a rehab assignment as soon as Monday. Santana, who has been on the disabled list since May 30 because of a left hamstring strain, is hitting .258 with one homer, 10 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 35 games.

RHP Phil Hughes was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Hughes sustained an impaction fracture of his left femur near the knee on Thursday when he was hit by a comebacker to the mound.

RHP Neil Ramirez was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Ramirez has a 5.79 ERA in 10 games with the Brewers and Chicago Cubs this season but has a career ERA of 2.42 in 79 major league games.