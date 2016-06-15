RHP Ervin Santana will start Tuesday against the Angels. Santana has lost four consecutive starts, and the Twins are 1-10 overall in his starts this season. He is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in two career starts vs. the Angels, his team from 2005-12.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was far from dominant, but he kept the Angels hitters at bay, giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings to earn a victory in the Twins’ 9-4 win Monday night. “I had a little trouble putting some guys away, so I racked up a little bit of a pitch count, and I ended up back in hitter’s counts,” he said. “But it felt good. I wasn’t trying to do too much. ... Hopefully we can keep it going. It’s a good way to start this little road trip we’ve got.”

RHP Neil Ramirez was activated by the Twins on Monday, one day after the club claimed him off waivers from Milwaukee. Ramirez, 27, gave up a solo homer in one inning during his Minnesota debut Monday at Anaheim.