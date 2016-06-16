RHP Tyler Duffey will start Wednesday against the Angels. Duffey was roughed up in his his last start, giving up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Boston. He has faced the Angels once in his career, throwing seven shutout innings on Sept. 15.

DH Byung Ho Park was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Angels, replaced by Oswaldo Arcia. Park has slumped this month, hitting .179 (7 for 39) with two RBIs and 15 strikeouts.

OF Robbie Grossman leads the Twins in walks (21), doubles (9), RBIs (15), average (.333), on-base percentage (.471) and slugging percentage (.630) since he joined the club on May 20. The Twins were 10-30 when Grossman got his first start with the team. Since he joined the Twins, they are 10-14.

RHP Ervin Santana gave up five runs and 10 hits in five innings on Tuesday in the Twins' 5-4 loss to the Angels. Santana (1-7) has now lost five straight starts. "He's a prideful, motivated, hard-working professional pitcher who's has success at this level," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's been a grind to minimize damage early in the game. He'll keep working. I don't think it's anything major as far as having to do anything drastic. It's just refining things and limiting mistakes."