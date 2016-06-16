RHP Tyler Duffey got the loss Wednesday against the Angels after giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks (one intentional) in 4 1/3 innings. Duffey didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, but an error by SS Eduardo Nunez got the inning started and resulted in two unearned runs. "First time through (the lineup) was good," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "(But) he's pitching with a lot of emotion out there. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes against him. It seems like those middle innings he starts, you can see the emotion building. I think he needs to learn how to use it positively instead of negatively. You got to keep in control even though you're competing at such a high level, and I think sometimes that works against him."

RHP Kyle Gibson will start Thursday against the Yankees. Gibson gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start June 11 against Boston. It was his first start after missing almost seven weeks with a shoulder strain. Gibson is 1-3 with a 10.72 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

1B Joe Mauer extended his streak to 27 consecutive games in which he reached base either by hit, walk or hit-by-pitch Wednesday against the Angels when he went 1 for 4. He also had a streak of 28 games earlier this season, making him the third player in Twins history to have two streaks of 27 games or longer in the same season. The others are Lenny Green (28 and 30 in 1961) and Rod Carew (28 and 35 in 1977). "He's been steady," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Mauer. "He had that long streak to start the season and he's backed it up with another one. Joe's one of those guys, he doesn't let our record or the score (affect him), he's just goes and plays the game and has good at-bats consistently."

RHP Kevin Jepsen has not allowed a run in his last four appearances, covering 3 2/3 innings. The last time he allowed a run came June 5 against Tampa Bay. However, Jepsen already has allowed 15 extra-base hits, after never allowing more than 14 in any season before this year.