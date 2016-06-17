FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
June 18, 2016

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings Thursday, taking the loss. Gibson faced the minimum through five innings and had allowed just two runners to reach. Despite the loss, it was Gibson’s best outing since he allowed two runs April 17 against the Angels. “It felt like I was in control most of the game and executing pitches really well,” Gibson said. “Then both those innings, threw a few too many non-competitive pitches in those at-bats and didn’t attack well enough.”

OF Oswaldo Arcia was designated for assignment to make room for OF Danny Santana. Arcia was hitting .214 with four home runs in part-time duty this season and is a career .240 hitter with 40 homers and 120 RBIs in 251 games since debuting with the club in 2013.

OF Danny Santana will be activated off the 15-day disabled list after completing a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester. Santana has been out since May 30 with a strained left hamstring.

LHP Glen Perkins will undergo season-ending surgery on the labrum in his throwing shoulder. Perkins, who hasn’t pitched since April 10 and has played in just two games this season, will likely be back in time for next season.

