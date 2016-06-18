LHP Pat Dean took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in just 2 1/3 innings pitched. Dean was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game.

OF Miguel Sano (strained hamstring) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could head out on a rehab assignment as soon as next week. Sano has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 1.

OF Darin Mastroianni, on the DL since May 25 with a strained oblique, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

1B Joe Mauer singled in his final at-bat on Friday, extending his on-base streak to 28 games. It is tied for his longest streak of the year; Mauer started the season with a 28-game streak. He has reached base safely in 60 of his 65 games in 2016.